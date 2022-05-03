Free Mobile is starting to thank its subscribers for its new development of 4G

4G opens free mobile to use 15 MHz on 2100 MHz bandwidth. If for now this development seems to be localized, it promises more speed to subscribers.

4G of free mobile is constantly evolving. Although the 2100 MHz band had only 5 MHz in the 3G, the troublemaker has kept the 15 MHz block in place, allowing the 15 MHz block to be used in 4G since last September. From the gain of this spectrum, thanks to the “new mobile agreement” signed with the state in 2018 and the redistribution of frequencies, this 4G band has been using it for many months for free with the implementation on April 1st on 3,490 sites. , According to ANFR statistics. This deployment helps its subscribers gain speed through frequency integration.

Xavier Neil’s operator allocated 15 MHz on the 2100 MHz band, which is even higher than it has been in 4G ever since it was used against 10 MHz. Then The first development of this genre Seen in Melun, Seine-et-Marne, last February, it switched from 2100 MHz to 15 MHz, the Bordeaux metropolitan area’s 4G support system. According to VacheGTI, a member of our partner RNC Mobile, this development is accelerating. “Includes 3G 2100 MHz interception to avoid inter-site interference “.