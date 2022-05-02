Trudeau wishes Muslims ‘peace and blessings’ on Eid al-Fitr

AA / Montreal / Home Build

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has extended his “Peace and Blessings” to all those celebrating Eid al-Fitr in Canada and around the world.

This is according to a statement issued on Monday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during a celebration of Eid al-Fitr, the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

“After a month of fasting, charity and spiritual contemplation, it is time to celebrate Eid al-Fitr together,” the statement said.

Trudeau writes, “Eid al-Fitr is one of the most important holidays in Islam, giving families and friends the opportunity to pray, feast, and spend quality time together.”

“Although the last two years have been difficult for all of us, we have been able to draw inspiration from the generosity, peace, compassion and gratitude that are at the heart of Islam.

“Eid al-Fitr is a time of recognition for the significant contribution that Muslim Canadians have made to our country. Throughout Canada, Muslims show compassion and generosity by donating to charities and supporting important causes,” Trudeau continued.

The Canadian Prime Minister believes: “Diversity is one of our greatest strengths and we will continue to work to combat Islamophobia in all its forms, including the appointment of a special envoy to combat Islamophobia.”

“Together, we will continue to create a world that is better, more honest and inclusive for all,” he said.

“On behalf of our family, Sophie and I wish peace and blessings to all who celebrate Eid here and around the world,” Trudeau concluded.



Only part of the transmission and transmission that Anatolia Agency transmits to its subscribers via the Internal Broadcasting System (HAS) is abbreviated on the AA website. Contact us to subscribe.



