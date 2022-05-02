Home Science Next chances of reunion with 20 C

May 02, 2022 0 Comments
Sunday, May 1, 2022 6:25 pm – The good part of the province will have two opportunities in the next few days.

April was sparse with good temperatures, with mercury reaching 20 C in a single day. But, here it finally starts with the promise of getting more days at this temperature in May.

Start the week right

After reaching 20 C for the first time on Sunday in Saint-Jovite, a second chance may well take place this Monday or Tuesday. The eastern retreat of the abyss into the sea allows heat to move from the United States to Quebec. So the mercury may reach 20 degrees Celsius again in the south of the province.

HEAT0

However, if some municipalities succeed in getting this score, it too may go unnoticed or only a few will benefit from it. Coming south from our neighbors, the system will bring clouds and light rain to various parts of the country, including the Outlaw and Montreal.

Heat wave in view

If we miss the 20 degree Celsius temperature on Monday, don’t panic. From Tuesday, May 10, the atmospheric system will be favorable to reach this temperature again. Another valley to the east of the province would allow heat to spread over a good part of Quebec.

HEAT3

Mercury can exceed 20 degrees Celsius in some places. The effect of this veil will be for a few days. However, it is necessary to observe a semi-constant depression south of the ocean, which can reduce this heat over time and intensity to specific areas.

HEAT4

More days without 20 C

If Quebec had not broken the 27-year record of 20 degrees Celsius in April, it would have been amazing if Montreal had not yet qualified for such temperatures. But, that could change in the next few days.

HEAT1 (1)

On the other hand, we can already say that the city has surpassed the average number of consecutive days without a temperature of 20 degrees Celsius. Already, the 2021-2022 season is second only to 1988-1989 in this respect, with 223 consecutive days without 20 C.

Heat1

See also: UV rays are most abundant in May

