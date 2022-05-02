“Land of Light”: “The result is amazing to say the least” for ONMT

The promotional campaign for Morocco, “Terre de Lumiere”, is shown on a big screen at the Piccadilly Circus in London.

Kiosk 360. Launched by ONMT on April 22, the international campaign “Terre de Lumière” shines in all four corners of the world. This article is a review of the daily newspaper Aujourd’hui le Maroc.

From Time Square to Piccadilly Circus, from Plaza Calao to the opera, the international “Land of Light” campaign, launched on April 22, is reported to shine in the world’s largest squares. Today Morocco In its May 2 and 3 editions, the initiative was launched by the Moroccan National Tourism Office (ONMT) in France, Spain, Germany, the United Kingdom, the United States, the Middle East and the Near East, Israel and Africa, i.e. in 20 countries. First in history “.

As part of the said campaign, strongholds have been carefully selected. At least the result is amazing, “ONMT supports,” he said in a video released by the office, which shows Morocco currently traveling across 4 continents and having pictures of the film “Land of Light.”

The assets of this campaign for ONMT: Morocco’s wealth, the energy that emerges from it and the perennial source of inspiration it reflects, the newspaper reported. Adel L. Fakir, Director General of ONMT, said, “This campaign makes our country proud and we are proud of the impact it has already had on our target audience in our strategic markets.” He added, “Our ambition is to make Morocco an iconic and inspiring global brand, placing it in the world’s favorite tourist destinations.”

“Through digital, television, billboards and magazines, the goal is to achieve popularity, visibility, coverage and maximum frequency in order to engage with tourists from around the world,” ONMT underlines. It aims to target international tourists between the ages of 25 and 59 who are interested in art, cultural experiences, natural and rural heritage, beaches and leisure activities.