More than a million malicious apps have been banned from the Play Store

Google tracks usersandroid. Giant American Set up tools to allow detection of illegal applications in the Play Store. Thanks Google Games Secure, was able to scan its App Store relentlessly to extract fraudulent and malicious processors, reports PhoneTroid.

In 2021, Google About 1.2 million apps were removed from the Play Store. “Preventing billions of malicious installations” was written in a blog post. The company does not wait to submit an application in its store, it tries to prevent harm by detecting the accounts held by malicious developers. 190,000 of them were banned in 2021. They spread malware or fraudulently collect data from Android users.

Ghost accounts were deleted

Another Google move to clean up the Play Store: delete 500,000 abandoned accounts. To protect people from malware and unwanted software, Google Play Protect scans billions of applications installed on billions of devices every day.

As a result of these security measures, the Play Store has lost weight. It delivers 2.5 million applications, a 28% drop in four years. But the tools installed by Google are not wrong. It usually happens that an application manages to harm some users. Last March, the FaceStealer processor targeted victims’ Facebook account IDs. But Google is tightening the noose with developers by implementing a new policy. These should now provide users with information about the types of data collected and how it is used.