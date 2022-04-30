Who is Todd Bohley’s favorite to capture Chelsea?

According to Sky Sport and the BBC, American billionaire Todd Bohley is the favorite to capture Chelsea. He is the co-owner of Dodgers Baseball rights and was able to quickly enter into private negotiations despite Jim Radcliffe’s last-minute offer.

The leader of the Blues may have been the successor of Roman Abramovich. Todd Bohley, president of the Confederation of Investors’s, which is in special talks to acquire Chelsea, has offered a 2.5bn sterling offer. The 46-year-old American businessman has assets worth 3. 3.6 billion and already owns shares in the American women’s basketball team Dodgers and Los Angeles Sparks and the popular NBA. Lockers ownership.

CEO of a multi-investment company

His consortium includes Swiss billionaire Hans Jrg Wise, who first publicly announced his intention to buy the London club, including American public relations manager Barbara Sharon, British businessman Jonathan Goldstein and British journalist Daniel Finkelstein.

Outside of sports, Todd Bohley is co-founder, CEO, chairman and board member of Elridge Industries, a private investment firm based in Greenwich, Connecticut. He has also been the Executive Chief Executive Officer of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since October 2021.

Born into a family of German descent, Todd Bohley grew up in the United States and graduated in 1991 from London School in Bethesda, Maryland. He was a member of the school’s wrestling team that won the university championships in 1990 and 1991. The facility has renamed its facility “Bohley Family Wrestling Room” in honor of its alumni achievement.

Beginning at Kuganheim Partners

Five years later, the American is again a graduate, this time in finance, at the London School of Economics. Along with his studies, he began working at Citibank and later at Credit Suisse First Boston to gain some experience in finance. After leaving school and odd jobs, Boehly joined Guggenheim Partners in 2001 and began his investment career in company debt. He rose in the rankings until he became president of the company.

He then formed a major deal in 2013 between Time Warner Cable and the famed Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team to build Sportsnet LA. But his real rise comes in 2015, when the future American mogul invested in some of the assets he amassed on Guggenheim, including The Hollywood Reporter, Dick Clark Productions and Security Benefit.

Ownership of the Washington Spirit is nearing the end of 2021

He became the owner of a technology company, invested in real estate, and became involved in the food business. “I think diversification really helps weather economic cycles,” said the person who holds shares in dozens of companies in 2021, from insurance to technology to the media. In his opinion, the compound that ensures the “stability” of its financial base.

The millionaire wanted to invest the rest of his wealth in a variety of sports, and Todd Bohley, who in the meantime created a business school in his name after men’s and women’s basketball and baseball, is actively looking. Job Football Club. On December 14, 2021, it was announced that MLS Group would lead the Boehly Group of Owners in exclusive negotiations to acquire a majority stake in Washington Spirit. But while he was in the process of finalizing the acquisition, the American finally pulled out of the talks on January 12, 2022, and showed more interest in Chelsea.