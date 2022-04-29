The benefits of ultrafast broadband in your home

Broadband has advanced greatly in the last 15-20 years. Due to technological developments, speeds have increased and are now ultrafast. It’s quicker and easier to stream content, watch in high definition and share large files. It also means a better experience for users.

We’ll look in detail at the benefits of having ultrafast broadband in your home.

Stream without buffering

We’ve all tried to watch a video and ended up frustrated while waiting for the content to buffer. Whether you’re streaming for work or leisure, ultrafast broadband can create a more enjoyable experience. It allows quicker access to content and higher definition images.

Streaming is common across many households, especially with Netflix, Amazon, and Now TV.

Quicker uploads and downloads

Ultrafast broadband also means faster uploads and downloads. There’s no need to wait for an age for the latest gaming update, and you can store your documents in the blink of an eye.

Faster internet for the whole household

The average UK household has a plethora of connected devices. These include laptops, smartphones, tablets, and gaming devices. Smart home appliances such as heating or security systems are also becoming popular.

Research also shows that young children have access to their own devices. Ultrafast fibre broadband in the home will allow everyone to use their device at the same time.

Using a VPN on a UK server will help to protect the whole family’s personal data online. You can browse online, stream content and upload documents on multiple devices with a secure connection.

Less work from home disruption

Many of us continue to work from home some, or all, of the time. In January 2022, 36% of working adults worked from home at least once in a seven-day period. Internet issues can cause frustration whilst trying to work. But with ultrafast broadband, working remotely is easier and results in fewer disruptions.

This is ideal for both employers and employees, especially as slow connections can affect productivity. It also allows more flexibility when it comes to hybrid or remote working options.

Stay connected

Ultrafast broadband means clearer video calls on online platforms such as Zoom, Skype, and Teams. Many people use this type of technology to stay in touch. Staying connected is especially important if you have friends or family worldwide.

Clear sound and high visual quality can mean the difference between a poor experience and an enjoyable video call.

Many of us are now relying on the internet for work, personal tasks, entertainment, and everyday information. It makes sense to have the best and fastest connection possible!