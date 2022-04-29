Home Technology SpaceX: Here are the most beautiful photos of the successful launch of Crew-4

Apr 29, 2022 0 Comments
The Crew-4 was successfully launched from the 39A launch pad at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Wednesday, April 27, at 9:52 AM Paris time. Fourth Astronauts Were going aboard Space station. Two of them are already staying there: Kjell Lindgren, Mission Commander and European Samantha Christophorretti.

Crew-4 Fourth Commercial flight to ISS On a ship Team Dragon Of SpaceXPlaced on top of a launcher Hawk 9From the company thoughElon Musk. Named for the new transport vessel Freedom.

“At the station, Kajel, Bob, Jessica and Samantha will be doing research. NASA To prepare Stays on the moon for a long time – and may be on MarsNASA CEO Bill Nelson explained. These tasks would not have been possible without the dedicated teams of NASA and SpaceX[ajoutons aussi l’ESA, NDLR]_ Here on earth. Good luck to Crew-4! ⁇He began.

The arrival of the dragonISS Scheduled for tonight, connected to the Harmony module.

