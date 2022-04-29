European Commission proposes visa waivers for Qataris and Kuwaitis

The European Commission has proposed visa waivers for Qataris and Kuwaitis, insisting that these countries have already met the required criteria. The proposal follows a comprehensive assessment of irregular migration, public politics and security, economic benefits and EU relations with Qatar and Kuwait.

Reports suggest that once the EU Council approves the proposal, Qatar and Kuwait can exempt all EU member states from visa requirements for business, tourism and family purposes, staying up short of 180 days for up to 90 days. Schengen visa information.

Abdul Aziz bin Ahmed, Qatar’s Ambassador to the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), received the legal document on the European Commission’s proposal to exempt citizens from the Schengen visa state of Qatar. This happened during a meeting between the Vice President and the Ambassador of the European Commission for Improving the European Lifestyle.