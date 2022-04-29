Emirates has announced that it will send an astronaut to space for six months

The United Arab Emirates on Friday announced the sending of an astronaut to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month mission, a “new step” in the rich Gulf nation’s space ambitions.

“A new milestone has been reached with the signing of a new contract to send the first Arab astronaut to the International Space Station for a 180-day voyage,” Emirates Vice President and Dubai President Sheikh Tweet tweeted. Added.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center (MBRSC) and Axiom Space signed an agreement on Wednesday at the Emirates Embassy in Washington, according to the Emirati daily The National. The astronaut will be part of the SpaceX Crew-6 mission, which is scheduled to launch in 2023, according to the same source.

Newcomers to the world of space exploration, the United Arab Emirates, which has seven emirates, including Abu Dhabi and Dubai, soon lost their identity. The first Emirati was launched into space in September 2019 for an eight-day mission on a Soyuz rocket from Russia’s Bygone Cosmotrome in Kazakhstan.

In July of the same year, the oil-rich country launched the “Hope” spacecraft aboard the orbit of Mars as part of the first interplanetary journey into the Arab world from the Tanekashima space center in Japan.

Emirates also plans to send an unmanned rover to the moon by 2024.