Carrefour with blue cords should be brought back soon!

Apr 29, 2022 0 Comments
At Crossroads Gardens Blues Viewfinder! Affected products recalled nationwide were sold from April 6 to April 26, 2022.

These blue cords, which are sold in pairs in 200 gram boxes, are suspected to pose a risk of plastic foreign bodies. The affected products were sold between April 6 and April 26, 2022.

In its reminder form, Rappel Conso states that all Carrefour stores in France are concerned with Gardens Blues. The reason for this reminder is the risk of the presence of a plastic foreign body, which can lead to injuries to the consumer.

In this sense, it is recommended that persons possessing the volume (s) products described above do not use it as a precautionary measure due to the injury and adverse effects of consuming these blue cords. Consuming them.

If you have not yet consumed the product, Rappel Conso strongly recommends that you return it to the point of sale or destroy it. Refunds can also be made by contacting the customer service at 0 805 900 022. The recall process will end on May 11, 2022.

Listeria: Leklerk is reminiscent of contaminated beef in Rouen.

Related products were sold at the Saint-Sever supermarket between January 24 and April 24, 2022.

Reminders are not over. This is the method of slicing steaks, following the recent controversy surrounding buttoni pizzas, kinder chocolates and groundorge cheeses. Recall of meat sold at the Leklerk store in Saint-Sever, near Rouen.

They are suspected to carry the listeria monocytogenes, the bacterium that causes listeriosis. The meat in question was sold between January 24 and April 24, 2022.

In its reminder paper, Rappel Conso states that the minced steaks involved are not of a specific brand and were sold at the traditional butcher shop. We request that the beef be frozen before 04/24/2022 and that customers who still have it at their disposal do not consume them.

Those who have taken the withdrawn product and are showing symptoms like fever, headache or body ache are strongly advised to report the consumption of the product and consult a doctor.

Rappel Conso also warns against serious forms that could affect some consumers. Severe forms with neurological problems and damage to the mother or fetus in pregnant women, the authority states.

Listeriosis is a rare disease caused by a small bacterium called Listeria monocytogenes. Incubation can take several weeks.

