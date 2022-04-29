Home Technology Apple iPhone Exceeds Expectations With Sales And Services – 04/28/2022 23:07 PM

Apr 29, 2022 0 Comments
April 28 (Reuters) – Apple AAPL.O on Thursday released record January-March sales and quarterly profit, beating expectations for Wall Street.

In post-trade, Apple shares rose 2.3%. He had already finished the session in Wall Street in green.

The company at Apple wants to maintain strong demand for the iPhone and its other electronic devices, while increasing its sales in the service sector to meet the demand for music or video.

During the January-March period, these targets were achieved, with Apple recording better-than-expected sales in all segments except accessories.

US companies’ total quarterly revenue was $ 97.3 billion, according to Refinitive data.

Apple said it expects slower sales growth due to lower favorable conversion rates and the timing of the launch of various products in the previous quarters.

The group’s quarterly profits were $ 25 billion, or $ 1.52 per share, the analysts’ expectations were $ 23.2 billion and $ 1.43.

Apple Corps has announced it will raise its dividend by 5% and its board of directors has approved a $ 90 billion share repurchase plan.

(Paresh Dave in Auckland and Nivedita Balu in Bangalore; French version by Jean Tergion)

