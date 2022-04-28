While they wait for their first smartphone, download the Nothing’s App Launcher

Nothing has a smartphone yet, but the very young manufacturer now owns the Home App Launcher.

The Nothing brand, created by Carl Pei, one of the co-founders of OnePlus, does not yet have an official smartphone. Marketed Earphones, Which offers good value for money, and they tell us about their first smartphone for months. For example at MWC, The smartphone was briefly found in the hands of Carl PayneWithout being introduced.

The No Phone (1) Will be released this summer. The producer has already provided some details about it. In particular, we learned that the idea would be to offer an open ecosystem that is only compatible with other products of the brand, including headphones. Nothing in the ear (1)But with products from other manufacturers like Apple’s AirPods.

Relatively simple application launcher

It puts an application launcher online. The latter is relatively simple, based on the distribution of AOSP resources (the Android Open Source Project). No font, no icons customized and some options not included … you can install it Samsung Galaxy S21 And S22As well as Pixel5 And 6. OnePlus smartphones will also be compatible soon, and we appreciate Carl Payne’s former hiring.

As you can see, the launcher consists of three classic widgets, two clocks and a weather widget. Let’s end with a little advice: on Galaxy smartphones, you need to go to the details of the Nothing Launcher app and then go to the home screen … Finally you have to select Nothing Launcher.

