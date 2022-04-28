Home Technology Self-service repair: Apple rental box weighs 35 kg

Self-service repair: Apple rental box weighs 35 kg

Apr 28, 2022 0 Comments
Self-service repair: Apple rental box weighs 35 kg

After years of trying to encourage repairs outside the network of its stores and partners, Apple is making a 180 turn by launching in the United States. Its self-service repair program. In addition to spare parts, the manufacturer does not halve things as it markets tools and machines used in Apple stores and other authorized repair shops.

Enough to create a small repair workshop at home

On top of that Self-service repair shop, US customers can order Battery Press ($ 115), Screen Press ($ 216) or Screen Removal Machine ($ 256). In Its repair manualsThese are, for example, machines that ask Apple to replace the screen or battery. Switches from Small complete kit from iFixit Sold for 25 to 75.

Why are Apple devices more expensive than third-party devices? Apple itself answers this question Among the frequently asked questions He explained that his tools are designed for professional repairmen “To provide the same performance as the industrial machines used to make Apple products.” These machines are designed to work with many generations of products. For example, battery and screen pressures are compatible with the last seven generations of iPhones.

Excerpt from the iPhone 13 Repair Guide

But how many customers would order a $ 70 worth of battery repair kit (including battery, screws and glue) from Apple and go to the printer for more than $ 115? Apple proposes to solve this problem Rent a toolbox for $ 49 In a week.

(Large) toolbox available for rent

This toolbox is huge because it has all the machines mentioned above. It is actually two bass drums 1.2 m high and 0.5 m wide. One is 19 kg and the other is 16 kg. There are different kits for each type of iPhone. One for iPhone 12 has it all:

  • Box 1
    • 661-17619 – Heat Display Removal Fixture
    • 661-19620 – Hot display pocket
  • Box 2
    • 923-02657 – Battery Press
    • 661-08916 – Display Press
    • 923-04908 – 6.1 inch repair plate
    • 923-01092 – Adhesive Cutter
    • 922-5065 – Nylon probe (black stick)
    • 923-04911 – Display adhesive press blade
    • 923-04878 – Display Protective Cover
    • 923-04877 – Back Security Card
    • 923-0248 – Black Dark Driver Kit
    • 923-00738 – Gray torque driver
    • 923-00105 – Green Torque Driver
    • 923-01290 – Micro Sticks® bit
    • 923-02066 – Super screw bit
See also  Various Windows 11 features help these three creative actors work

Fortunately, there are no wheels OptionalThey are integrated into boxes to move them without breaking your back.

You May Also Like

After a three-year hiatus, the LHC is already celebrating its rise with a new record

After a three-year hiatus, the LHC is already celebrating its rise with a new record

What are the Various Types of Night Vision Devices for Hunting

Android 13 is no longer for developers, here is the first beta version

Android 13 is no longer for developers, here is the first beta version

Free answers about the free mobile program on the iPad, one of the two should solve the problem

Free answers about the free mobile program on the iPad, one of the two should solve the problem

The Google Pixel Watch is in a restaurant: photos, comparisons and properties

The Google Pixel Watch is in a restaurant: photos, comparisons and properties

How to activate the button to disable the sound of the tab?

How to activate the button to disable the sound of the tab?

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.