Google bans more than one million malicious Android apps by 2021

Google has banned more than a million Android apps from the Play Store by 2021. Through its Play Protect, the Mountain View team has also detected many malicious developer accounts. These actions have led to a sharp reduction in the distribution of apps in the Play Store.

Google continues to fight against the proliferation of malicious applications in the Play Store. Google Play Protect, a security protocol set up by the company, scans billions of applications installed on billions of devices every day to reduce damage and protect users.

Very effective, has enabled Google to remove Play Protect 1.2 million fraudulent and malicious Android apps Later this year, the American company announced in a blog post. Google claims that this violates the App Store policies.

Google bans 190,000 developers from Play Store by 2021

In 2021, Google was banned 190,000 malicious developer accounts. These fraudulent accounts belong to developers who spread malware or extract personal data from Internet users. The company has also closed 500,000 developer accounts that have long been abandoned or inactive.

Google’s security measures have helped reduce the number of apps in the Play Store. According to data from the TradingPlatforms site, there are now 2.5 million applications in storeDecreased by 28% in 4 years. As of March 2018, there were still 3.6 million applications in the Google Store.

Thanks to a mix of algorithms and human evaluators, Google manages to be gradual Remove malicious applications from the Play Store. Despite the efforts of the company, the computer manages to infiltrate the virus platform. Recently, an Android malware called FaceStealer appeared in the store to hack the Facebook accounts of users.

In order to protect Play Store users, Google has developed a new tool that aims to clearly show what data an application uses. These secret papers describe it very convincingly Data used by apps Directly in the shop interface. We know for what purposes data is collected, shared and under what conditions