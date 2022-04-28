Home Sports Football: Alliance of American football grave digger, Reginald Fowler, convicted of fraud

Football: Alliance of American football grave digger, Reginald Fowler, convicted of fraud

Called by a businessman who was an early investor in the bankrupt professional football league American Football Association He pleaded guilty on Monday to charges involving a cryptocurrency scheme. $ 600 million deal.

Reginald Fowler was charged with bank fraud, wire fraud and other offenses that prosecutors allege contributed to the rapid destruction of the AAF in 2019.

The indictment in Manhattan Federal Court comes at a time when other emerging leagues are trying to compete with the NFL. In 2019, AAF ran out of books eight weeks later.

Fowler, 63, of Chandler, Aris., Was once known in 2005 for trying to buy the Minnesota Vikings. He saw himself as a minority owner before his involvement with the team ended in 2014.

In a statement, U.S. attorney Damien Williams said that under the crypto program, Fowler “assisted in the processing of hundreds of millions of dollars in unregulated transactions on behalf of multiple cryptocurrency transactions, avoiding anti – corruption protections. The U.S. financial system was not used for criminal purposes.”

Prosecutors also accused Fowler of lying to AAF leaders that he was controlling tens of thousands of dollars in bank accounts through real estate investments and government deals.

