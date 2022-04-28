Home World China removes tariffs on coal imports

Apr 28, 2022 0 Comments
(AFP)

China announced on Thursday that it will eliminate tariffs on its coal imports, which are likely to further increase CO2 emissions from the world’s largest greenhouse gases.

The planet’s most populous country promised to start reducing its carbon emissions before 2030 by 2020, but its energy balance is still based on 56% of coal, which is a source of energy that is particularly harmful to the climate.

In a press release, the customs administration announced the abolition of import duties on coal from May 1 to March 31, 2023.

The tax on imported coal is currently 3% to 6%.

The report said the move was taken to further guarantee the country’s energy supply and its development.

Faced with a power shortage last year, the Asian company has resumed production of its coal and ordered its mines to produce “as much coal as possible”. Coal power plant projects are also slated to launch in 2021.

Finally, the world’s second-largest economy’s coal consumption increased by 4.9% last year.

