Home World The United States has pledged $ 10 million to track down six Russian hackers

The United States has pledged $ 10 million to track down six Russian hackers

Apr 27, 2022 0 Comments
The United States has pledged $ 10 million to track down six Russian hackers

Ten million dollars. This is the amount of the bonus promised on Tuesday United States For any information that could lead to the arrest of six Russian military intelligence agents. The latter were accused of carrying out devastating computer attacks around the world.

In October 2021 the Grand Jury of the U.S. Federal Court indicted them for their role in the series. Cyber ​​attacksIncluding some affecting the Ukrainian energy network.

Condemns the Kremlin’s “Russophobic” campaign

The U.S. State Department alleges that these individuals were involved in a computer attack in 2017 that targeted several companies. The suspects are said to have damaged computers in hospitals across the United States, with an estimated loss of nearly a billion dollars.

Deportation is not an option, given the high probability that the defendants are currently in Russia. The Kremlin dismissed the allegations as “russophobic” propaganda. Russian military intelligence (GRU) suspected in several cyber attacks around the world Some intervened in the 2016 US presidential campaign.

See also  Cheating on hell: ridiculed, Austrian village changes name | Austria

You May Also Like

UNESCO: Le prix mondial de la liberté de la presse décerné à l'Association des journalistes du Bélarus

Press Freedom Award for the Belarusian Press Association

Digitalisation : le Maroc rejoint l

Morocco joins the Organization for Digital Cooperation

At Renn, welcoming more residents is a balancing act

At Renn, welcoming more residents is a balancing act

Après les heurts, Israël rouvre le passage d'Erez aux Palestiniens

After the conflict, Israel reopens the Erez Pass to the Palestinians

Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

Algeria: Political prisoner Hakeem Debaci dies in prison

Algeria: Political prisoner Hakeem Debaci dies in prison

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.