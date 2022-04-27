Home World Press Freedom Award for the Belarusian Press Association

Press Freedom Award for the Belarusian Press Association

Apr 27, 2022 0 Comments
UNESCO: Le prix mondial de la liberté de la presse décerné à l'Association des journalistes du Bélarus

The Belarus Press Association (AJB) was awarded the UNESCO World Press Freedom Award on Wednesday for saving several local independent media outlets from the repression of President Alexander Lukashenko.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has violently suppressed the media and civil society since his re-election in 2020, which is considered fraudulent by Westerners. An operation that led to the imprisonment of more than 1,000 people.

“It simply came to our notice thenAndreï Bastunets, President of the AJB, was delighted to announce the winner of a UNESCO Prize for the first time in 25 years.

“This award is for all Belarusian freelance journalists who have continued to serve for the past two years despite all pressures, publications and arrests.”He joined the Pashtunets, who left Belarus last year, where he has since been in the unknown.

According to the AJB, more than 24 journalists are currently being held in prison in the country.

“All independent media in Belarus are banned due to its ‘extremist’ nature, blocked in the country and can only be viewed through the VPN. Many have left Belarus, but others continue to work and now write to outlets outside the country.“, Andreï Bastunets explained.

“But the reliance of some proves their courage.”He added. “Every dictatorial leader aims to control information. There has been constant pressure since he (Alexander Lukashenko) came to power..

The Guillermo Cano Prize, its official award ceremony, will take place in Uruguay on May 2, after Colombian journalist Guillermo Cano Issa was assassinated in 1986 in Bogot.

See also  Even nations around the world that obtained coronavirus beneath control are now battling. That's deeply concerning for the rest of the environment

“Once again, their example inspires us and reminds us of the importance of ensuring that journalists work freely and safely, wherever they are.”UN The agency’s director general, Audrey Azole, underlined in a press release.

Repression of journalists in Belarus has continued in recent weeks, according to reports by the AJB and other activist groups.

Founded in 1995, the AJB fought to defend press freedom in Belarus in response to Lukashenko’s promotion a year ago and the strength of 1,300 members, but was forced to put an end to its activities during a wave of repression last summer.

You May Also Like

Digitalisation : le Maroc rejoint l

Morocco joins the Organization for Digital Cooperation

At Renn, welcoming more residents is a balancing act

At Renn, welcoming more residents is a balancing act

Après les heurts, Israël rouvre le passage d'Erez aux Palestiniens

After the conflict, Israel reopens the Erez Pass to the Palestinians

Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

Algeria: Political prisoner Hakeem Debaci dies in prison

Algeria: Political prisoner Hakeem Debaci dies in prison

France: Emmanuel Macron re-elected President for a second term

France: Emmanuel Macron re-elected President for a second term

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.