How to explain the existence of intermediate black holes?

First candidates Star black hole Discovered in the early 1970s with the development of X-ray astronomy. But we can say that the first candidates for the title of Black Hole Doubt Court were discovered with quasars in the early 1960s. In the following years from the end of the XXAnd Century, it is becoming more and more Black holes The stars were highlighted Masses Between 5 and 15 solar masses, the largest black holes in the heart of large galaxies, Milky WayIt has a mass of one million to several billion solar masses.

If the birth of stellar black holes is not so mysterious Decline The gravitational force of a star will have more than 30 solar masses at the end of its lifetime, even though many plausible scenarios have been put forward. It signifies existence Intermediate mass black holes More likely between two populations that could unite during a collision of galaxies Thing From streamsHydrogen Falling or swallowing on galaxies Stars.

This last hypothesis is not without problem, because everyone knows that in galaxies, the distance between stars can be assumed to form. Gas Without conflicts. In this case, an article was published today The Astrophysical Journal By a groupAstronomers And can read freely in it arXiv This allows the scene to be revisited in another light, making it more enjoyable and believable.

For about a decade, there have been indications of the existence of intermediate black holes, and now promises to explain at least part of this existence, we see a cluster of atomic stars in a significant portion of large galaxies. That Atomic star clusters (NSC), As we say in English, are at the center of most things Spiral galaxies And they are dense (by 106 At 10 p.m.8 Solar masses in the form of stars in about ten regionsLight years Radius) than Spherical clusters And this Open clusters Stars when they have both old stars like the previous stars and young stars like the latter.

Stellar Encounter Catalysts

NSCs are found mainly in very large galaxies such as the Milky Way, and are usually found in very light supermassive black holes. Our galaxy has NSC and its Central giant black hole Contains only about 4 million solar masses.

Observations made in the area X-rays With Telescope Spatial Chandra And visible through the telescope Hubble More than 100 galaxies with specific black holes in 29 samples were highlighted in the NSCs, which emerged from studies of data collected by both instruments collectively.

They seem to confirm the theory of development Avalanche The stellar black holes in these clusters, whose density allows stars to access these black holes to the extent that they are destroyed by wave forces, are popular. Wave disturbance events (Or TDE) which can be translated into French as “decay events by wave effects” already formulated in the 1980s. Jean Pierre Luminate And Brandon Carter.

At an NSC, researchers estimate that a star hole born in the center would destroy and swallow up thousands of stars, thus becoming an intermediate-mass black hole toward the center of the galaxy. Calculations show that there is a density limit, which depends on the speed at which the stars in the clusters move, at which point the star-consuming growth process actually kicks into gear.

As predicted by the theory, NSCs above the calculated limit will grow more black holes that support the theory. The process of runaway growth can occur in any crowd dense enough, so even todayThe universe Not at the beginning of its history. This is another experimental prediction.

See also NASA evokes excitement and fear through secret tweets A brief presentation of the findings on the possible origin of intermediate black holes. To get the most accurate French translation, click on the white rectangle in the lower right. English verses should appear later. Then click on the nut to the right of the rectangle, then “Verses” and finally “Auto Translate”. Select “French”. © Chandra X-ray Laboratory