Android 13 is no longer for developers, here is the first beta version

Google has recently released Android 13 Beta 1. If you have the pixel and the inspiration, you can install the first beta of the future flagship version of Android.

From February, Android 13 A fact. The next big version of Google’s OS was in its developer preview stage, waiting for Google to release the beta. This Tuesday, April 26, 2022, Google used Android 13 Beta 1.

As a reminder, Google is planning 6 major releases in the next few months ahead of the major releases of Android 13. If you want to quickly install Android 13 Beta 1 on your Pixel 4 (XL), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel6 And Pixel 6 ProIt is now possible.

How to install Android 13 Beta 1?

Unlike developer preview builds, Android 13 Beta 1 is very easy to install. If you have one of the compatible pixels, see above, the easiest way Sign up for the Android Beta Program. Click the “Activate” button on this page to register and wait for Google to push Android 13 onto your device. Future updates will be available on OTA (Over-The-Air), meaning they will be directly on your device without going to the PC.

Note that this version may be unstable, so it is not recommended to install Android 13 Beta 1 on everyday device. If you start installing it, Back up your data. We will come back in detail about the new features of the beta In this fileIn the meantime, you can give us your first posts in the comments.

