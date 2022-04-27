After a three-year hiatus, the LHC is already celebrating its rise with a new record

At CERN, the groups in charge of the LHC waited impatiently for their favorite machine to return to service, and this gave them back.

Sure, LHC is back in top gear! After coming out of its infancy, CERN’s celebrity particle accelerated and distinguished itself by adding a new record to its impressive list of winners; Not awake, he set the record for the most powerful proton flux ever produced by humans. These are all out of bed!

In fact, the installation comes out of a three-year hibernation period (see Our post) A delay allowed the CERN engine to be significantly improved. “The LHC is undergoing a comprehensive integration program and will now operate at even greater capacity”, The company explains in a press release.

Engineers also applied.Major improvements“For the injection complex, the element that pushes the particles into a 27 km long tunnel could accelerate them before the collision.

6.8 TeV per meter, the record was broken

We can say that the machine was not asked to show the extent of its capabilities. In a press release, teams from a Geneva-based research firm announced that the energy of the first particle streams produced had been estimated. 6.8 TeV, (or 6.8 trillion electron-volts per beam)!

A horrible number over the 6.5 TeV measured in 2015, and above all a significant amount; So this is a new record in this area. Inevitably, researchers and engineers were unabashedly delighted by this highly impressive activity. “Of course this is a big day for us”, Explains Jörg Wenniger, Chief Coordinator of the LHC and the Beam Group.

An improvement You wonder about its potential. And there is reason to be excited to know that this post is only a brief introduction. In fact, these measurements are part of the instrument verification process. After CERN’s engineers and physicists have confirmed that each of the millions of elements that make up LHCs function as intended, they can reach the center of matter.

The third cycle begins under better sponsorship

LHC After that the third operating cycle will officially begin. It will last for four years, during which time LHC will augment experiments at the forefront of particle physics. During this period, two LHC detectors (ATLAS and CMS) can thus be observed. More conflicts than the entire first two overall cycles.

This will allow physicists to see more accurately the superheat clouds of subatomic particles produced during these collisions. Understand the interactions of the object at the most basic level. An even more exciting opportunity, whether it involves more mysterious … or even completely unknown events. However, this was explained when the University of Boston announced its return to service (see Our post)

”During a collision, fundamentally different particles are exposed, which apparently have no contact with the underlying material. It’s like watching a chair and sink emerge from a collision between two cars“, The company explained. So all you have to do is wait until this technology gives new results with attractive implications, especially with regard to popular search.”Theory of all”Einstein dreamed (see Our post)