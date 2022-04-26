Home World Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

Apr 26, 2022 0 Comments
Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

According to the CCIE, the lawsuit was filed Sunday against journalist Vincent Herwood and CNews channel presenter Vincent Herwood for “inciting racial slurs and hatred.” March 30, 2022 The second round of the presidential election is dedicated to the possible victory of Marine Le Pen.

On March 30, 2022, on the show L’Heure des Pros 2, Vincent Herwood provokes the rejection of Emmanuel Macron by the demands of some farmers, CCIE explains. “In his story about a farmer who killed one of his robbers in Longray, Sorrento, at the end of March, he lists the various problems farmers face, especially looting. He accuses Muslims of stealing sheep during Ramadan and before the Aid holiday,” we read. Mistaking, he clearly targets the Muslim community and supports a long-rooted racist notion, especially since Mr. Sarkozy spoke of slaughtered sheep in Muslim bathtubs.

In the face of this accusation, the CCIE filed a complaint against Vincent Herwood, CNews and Pascal Praud for inciting racial slurs and hatred. The responsibility of the media in building the “Muslim problem” will not go unpunished, the NGO concludes.


See also  Australian journalists expelled from China after five days of diplomatic stance

You May Also Like

Algeria: Political prisoner Hakeem Debaci dies in prison

Algeria: Political prisoner Hakeem Debaci dies in prison

France: Emmanuel Macron re-elected President for a second term

France: Emmanuel Macron re-elected President for a second term

Tensions à Al-Qods: Guterres réaffirme son engagement en faveur d’une solution à deux Etats

Tensions in al-Quds: Guterres reaffirms his commitment to a two-state solution

In order not to offend Russia, the police operate its voluntary charities

In order not to offend Russia, the police operate its voluntary charities

Amnesty dénonce la détention arbitraire de manifestants en Libye  

Amnesty International condemns arbitrary detention of protesters in Libya – Agency Africa

Idiopathic Hepatitis Warning: Health mobilizes

Idiopathic Hepatitis Warning: Health mobilizes

About the Author: Will Smith

"Social mediaholic. Tv fanatic. Gamer. Professional explorer. Amateur music junkie."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.