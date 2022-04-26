Vincent Herwood, Pascal Pratt and CNews Complaint of inciting anti-Muslim hatred against the channel

According to the CCIE, the lawsuit was filed Sunday against journalist Vincent Herwood and CNews channel presenter Vincent Herwood for “inciting racial slurs and hatred.” March 30, 2022 The second round of the presidential election is dedicated to the possible victory of Marine Le Pen.

On March 30, 2022, on the show L’Heure des Pros 2, Vincent Herwood provokes the rejection of Emmanuel Macron by the demands of some farmers, CCIE explains. “In his story about a farmer who killed one of his robbers in Longray, Sorrento, at the end of March, he lists the various problems farmers face, especially looting. He accuses Muslims of stealing sheep during Ramadan and before the Aid holiday,” we read. Mistaking, he clearly targets the Muslim community and supports a long-rooted racist notion, especially since Mr. Sarkozy spoke of slaughtered sheep in Muslim bathtubs.

In the face of this accusation, the CCIE filed a complaint against Vincent Herwood, CNews and Pascal Praud for inciting racial slurs and hatred. The responsibility of the media in building the “Muslim problem” will not go unpunished, the NGO concludes.



