The Google Pixel Watch is in a restaurant: photos, comparisons and properties

One user was able to get the Google Pixel Watch. What to find out about the features of the product before its announcement.

Google has not yet revealed His pixel watch Still highly anticipated. This will prevent the product from leaking a lot Renderings confirming its designWhere Name confirmed by a registered trademarkBut there is nothing as specific as the latest leak.

Like the echo The popular story of the iPhone 4 being forgotten in a bar, A restaurant owner in the United States picked up a prototype of a Google Pixel watch that had been abandoned by a customer. His friend, a loyal reader of the Android Central site, product and identity Sent some pictures. Since then, before Google disclosed all the details in the Google Watch, the Internet user in question used Reddit.

Round design and Fitbit inspiration

Unfortunately, the device apparently did not come with a charger, and the device had a dead battery. As a result, it will not be possible to go beyond the Google logo at startup. The internet user tagtech414 mentioned that he had tested two Qi chargers from Samsung and one PowerShare charger and Google Pixel 6, but it was not successful.

Thanks to the photos and observations of the web user, you can learn a lot more about the device. In particular, we own the comparative photo of the watch with the Apple Watch and the Samsung Galaxy Watch. These photos confirm the round design of the Google Watch.

Another photo reveals an array of sensors on the back of the watch. The component looks similar to that used by Fitbit In Fitbit Charge 5. Let’s remember that Google acquires Fitbit in 2021 To work on its affiliate material projects.

This leaves the Google Pixel Watch scalable speculation VO2max, SpO2 and ECG.

We know that the Google Pixel Watch is 40mm in diameter and 14mm thick and weighs only up to 36g. The thickness of the product is particularly impressive compared to the 9.8mm of the Galaxy Watch 4 or the 10.7mm of the Apple Watch Series 7. We are still talking about one-third extra thickness.

The Google Pixel Watch should be officially released May 11 to 12, 2022 at Google I / O.

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.