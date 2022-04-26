Home Technology How to activate the button to disable the sound of the tab?

Apr 26, 2022 0 Comments
If you use Google Chrome everyday, you may know that it is possible to mute a tape running media. To do this, right-click on the Noise tab, which is marked by a small speaker icon, and select the option to Disable Sound on Site.

But there is another way to calm a tab, and it’s a little obvious. Chrome actually includes a hidden option, which is disabled by default in competing browsers, making it easier to mute the sound of the tab by clicking the icon directly on the speaker. Here’s how to do it.

1. Go to Chrome flags

Launch Chrome on your computer and go to the page chrome: // flags.

This page compiles all the test functions of the browser tested by Google. While some functions will be permanently integrated in future web browser updates, others will be dropped and disappear without further ado.

2. Turn on and find the flag

In the search field displayed above the window type Tab Audio Mute UI control. The corresponding flag should be highlighted automatically. Then click on the drop-down menu Default And send the parameter Enabled.

3. Restart Chrome

You should be asked to restart the browser automatically. Then click the button Restart Restart Chrome to take into account changes made.

Now, if you want to disable the Media Play tab, click on the speaker icon that is displayed on it.

