Free answers about the free mobile program on the iPad, one of the two should solve the problem

Free mobile subscribers should soon stop displaying “Bouygues Telecom” on their iPad when using eSIM, but still do not trust 5G compatibility.

The Universe Freebox told you last Saturday about the wrongdoing of free mobile subscribers trying to install eSIM compatible with the cellular network on their Apple tablet. The latter is actually recognized as owned by Bouygues Telecom. Problem coming from Apple settings on iPad and Apple Watch. To be continued Many questions from various Twitter followersThe free 1337 account came with some explanations.

Regarding the lack of a compatible package with these devices, Freee explains that the responsibility for creating one does not belong to him, but falls directly to Apple. However, regarding the display of eSIM on the iPad, the operator explains that the problem has increased with the US manufacturer, so expect a solution soon.

Hello, We’ve reported the problem to Apple. – Free 1337 (Free_1337) April 25, 2022

On the other hand, 5G compatibility on the iPad is not yet on the agenda. So now it is necessary to be satisfied with 4G. As a reminder, eSIM will only be offered to new free mobile subscribers. Transfers for a virtual SIM card are not yet possible.