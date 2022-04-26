Home Technology Free answers about the free mobile program on the iPad, one of the two should solve the problem

Free answers about the free mobile program on the iPad, one of the two should solve the problem

Apr 26, 2022 0 Comments
Free answers about the free mobile program on the iPad, one of the two should solve the problem
Free answers about the free mobile program on the iPad, one of the two should solve the problem

Free mobile subscribers should soon stop displaying “Bouygues Telecom” on their iPad when using eSIM, but still do not trust 5G compatibility.

The Universe Freebox told you last Saturday about the wrongdoing of free mobile subscribers trying to install eSIM compatible with the cellular network on their Apple tablet. The latter is actually recognized as owned by Bouygues Telecom. Problem coming from Apple settings on iPad and Apple Watch. To be continued Many questions from various Twitter followersThe free 1337 account came with some explanations.

Regarding the lack of a compatible package with these devices, Freee explains that the responsibility for creating one does not belong to him, but falls directly to Apple. However, regarding the display of eSIM on the iPad, the operator explains that the problem has increased with the US manufacturer, so expect a solution soon.

On the other hand, 5G compatibility on the iPad is not yet on the agenda. So now it is necessary to be satisfied with 4G. As a reminder, eSIM will only be offered to new free mobile subscribers. Transfers for a virtual SIM card are not yet possible.

See also  Diane Chastro's beautiful moment cycling with the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

You May Also Like

The Google Pixel Watch is in a restaurant: photos, comparisons and properties

The Google Pixel Watch is in a restaurant: photos, comparisons and properties

How to activate the button to disable the sound of the tab?

How to activate the button to disable the sound of the tab?

Google uses the "Deny All" button for its cookies after being fined by CNIL

Google uses the “Deny All” button for its cookies after being fined by CNIL

If your Android smartphone is easily discharged, it may be due to these apps

If your Android smartphone is easily discharged, it may be due to these apps

American giants take control of submarine cables and satellites

American giants take control of submarine cables and satellites

Unusual. He was driving at 133km / h in the Tesla and suddenly the pedals did not respond

Unusual. He was driving at 133km / h in the Tesla and suddenly the pedals did not respond

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.