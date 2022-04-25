Lunar Eclipse: ‘Super Flower Moon’ in May

During a full lunar eclipse in mid-May, Canadians will have the opportunity to see the “Super Flower Moon”.

The eclipse will take place at night from May 15 to 16. So, depending on the weather conditions, people across the country can see the red moon.

This celestial formation lasts for three and a half hours as the moon ends in the shadow of the earth.

Although residents of the eastern and central parts of the country can see the eclipse in its entirety, those living near the Rockies and the Pacific should be content to watch it as the moon rises.

“Usually, astronomical events occur […] Three or 3 or 4 in the morning, but it’s good for North America. Unfortunately, on the west coast, the eclipse will occur when the moon rises at 8:11 pm, ”astronomer Gary Boyle told Global News.

“Unlike solar eclipses, lunar eclipses can be seen in almost the entire hemisphere. In other words, many more will notice this for a long time to come, ”we read on the website of the Canadian Space Agency (CSA). This eclipse occurs on a full moon evening. The full moons of this month are commonly called “flower moons” because it is at this time of year that the flowers bloom. When the moon passes the shadow of the earth, it turns red.

According to the CSA, approximately two lunar eclipses per year can be seen in whole or in part. This year is no exception and we can see another total eclipse on the night of November 7th to 8th.