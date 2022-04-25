American giants take control of submarine cables and satellites

In ten years, Google, Meta, and SpaceX have got their hands on this important infrastructure for telecommunications.

A decade would be enough to disrupt the global hierarchy in international telecommunications infrastructure. These links ensure communication between Europe, the United States and Asia. Listen to a streaming series or music. Historically owned by telecommunications operators, these infrastructures are now in the hands of US groups, mainly Google, Meta (Facebook) and, to a lesser extent, Microsoft. These connections account for approximately 95% of international Internet traffic, and the rest are provided by satellite connections.

Read moreTelecommunications lose their sovereignty

“In the early 2010s there was a desire for telecom operators to charge Kafa for the use of their networks.“Alexandre Pepero, CEO of Dofan, summarizes, an expert in international communications