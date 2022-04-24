Unusual. He was driving at 133km / h in the Tesla and suddenly the pedals did not respond

What this American encountered on Thursday, April 7, was great fear. The vehicle’s internal computer crashed while driving its Tesla Model 3 on a California highway.

No controls were answered, there were no turn signals or alarm lights, and the main screen froze. Even more worrying: despite several attempts to depress the brake pedal, the speed stuck at 83 mph or 133 km / h.

Dangerous braking

After several failed attempts, the brake pedal fortunately started working again, but it was not enough to reassure the driver. “If I had to brake hard, I was nervous I would not be able to regain the speed needed to get around traffic and cars. I was afraid someone would run up to me,” he said. ABC News.