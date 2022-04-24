Home Technology Unusual. He was driving at 133km / h in the Tesla and suddenly the pedals did not respond

Unusual. He was driving at 133km / h in the Tesla and suddenly the pedals did not respond

Apr 24, 2022 0 Comments
Unusual. He was driving at 133km / h in the Tesla and suddenly the pedals did not respond

What this American encountered on Thursday, April 7, was great fear. The vehicle’s internal computer crashed while driving its Tesla Model 3 on a California highway.

No controls were answered, there were no turn signals or alarm lights, and the main screen froze. Even more worrying: despite several attempts to depress the brake pedal, the speed stuck at 83 mph or 133 km / h.

Dangerous braking

After several failed attempts, the brake pedal fortunately started working again, but it was not enough to reassure the driver. “If I had to brake hard, I was nervous I would not be able to regain the speed needed to get around traffic and cars. I was afraid someone would run up to me,” he said. ABC News.

The man was finally able to gently pull on the hard shoulder and turn off the machine. When he restarted it a few minutes later, “everything seemed normal again” but he wanted to ask the California Highway Patrol officer’s assistant to get off the highway safely before pulling his car over.

“I need more explanations”

If Tesla had promised to repair his car, the manufacturer would have been satisfied with the written statement. It notes the discovery of “miscommunication that caused the transmission system to shut down to protect parts on board during the voyage.”

Without believing this opinion, the owner of the vehicle fears that a similar failure may occur again in the future. “I need more explanations,” he argued.

See also  Top Intel Arc Alchemist Video Card at Geekbench / News / Overclockers.ua

You May Also Like

4 Simple ways to get your Mercury Mastercard

Heavy fines have been imposed by the French personal data controller, with Google announcing that European users can now refuse to deposit "cookies" on a single click.

Heavy fines have been imposed by the French personal data controller, with Google announcing that European users can now refuse to deposit “cookies” on a single click.

Disabling the camera during a zoom encounter is a bad idea

Disabling the camera during a zoom encounter is a bad idea

The final name of the Google Pixel Watch has been leaked, confirming the immediate announcement

The final name of the Google Pixel Watch has been leaked, confirming the immediate announcement

Twitter bans climate-suspicious ads

Twitter bans climate-suspicious ads

Beware, Google Messages error may drain your battery

Beware, Google Messages error may drain your battery

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.