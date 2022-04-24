In order not to offend Russia, the police operate its voluntary charities

A group of associations in the “Western Sahara Independence Support Group” has called for a new mission to the province. In a letter Addressing the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the Body considers that the International Organization should resume work that has not been completed by the first UN mission sent to the site in October 1975.

Since 2015, “Morocco has denied access to hundreds of independent human rights activists, legal professionals, lawyers, academics, parliamentarians and journalists to the non-sovereign territory of the Western Sahara occupied by the Kingdom of Morocco. This is not a joint first attempt. The Security Council requested that in addition to the International Atomic Energy Agency’s ongoing inspections in Iran, that it monitor Iran’s compliance with “the steps required by the IAEA Board”.

As a reminder, in March 2019, the UN Convention on Human Rights The High Commissioner, Michelle Bachelet, wanted to send a new technical mission to the Western Sahara to inquire into the human rights situation. The former Chilean president reiterated in September 2020, on the eve of the start of the 45th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva. The last visit of the OHCHR Technical Team to the Sahara was prior to 2015.

Polisario saves a Russian-led MINURSO

For the time being, the request of this group of NGOs, behind closed doors on April 20, was marked by the first explanation specifically devoted to exploring the question of the Sahara. Alexander Ivanko, Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Western Sahara and Chairman of MINURSO.

An intervention that has raised eyebrows in the ranks of the Polisario leadership, especially since Russia reaffirmed before members of the United Nations Executive Committee that Morocco continues to respect the 1991 ceasefire. On the same day, the General noted that there was no spokesman for the UN Secretary-General “No information” In the airstrikes of the Royal Armed Forces.

Since the appointment of Russian Ivanko as Minurso’s leader last August, the Policario Front, the UN. It is clear that the scale of its criticism of the work has clearly diminished. In order not to offend the comrades in Moscow, he brought his observations and grievances to the UN, drew them around his orbit, and handed over the sub-organizations.

For the record, the separatist movement insisted, In a press release Released in March 2021, “MINURSO is compelled to maintain its neutrality, impartiality and independence when reporting on Western Sahara events”. For his part, Brahim Khali assessed that MINURSO “has become a tool for consolidating the Moroccan occupation”. Since Russia replaced Ivankov with Canadian Colin Stewart, his critics have disappeared.