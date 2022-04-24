Home World Idiopathic Hepatitis Warning: Health mobilizes

Apr 24, 2022 0 Comments
The Ministry pointed out that within the framework of the International Health Monitoring Organization at the National Center for Public Health Emergencies, it is monitoring the global epidemiological situation associated with this epidemic, the sources and causes of which have not yet been defined. The department also follows “All suggestions related to this” The WHO, the Center for Infectious Disease Control in Europe and the Health Care Agency in the United Kingdom, confirms a press release prepared on this occasion by the Supervising Authority.

Currently, the National Epidemiological Surveillance Agency in Morocco has not recorded any change in the regular number of hepatitis patients, the ministry said, adding that no such cases have been identified as mentioned above.

It should be noted that on April 5, 2022, the WHO was notified of unknown cases of acute hepatitis in children under 10 years of age in the United Kingdom. Other cases have been reported in Europe and North America. For its part, the Ministry of Health in Morocco calls on all countries to conduct a thorough epidemiological investigation based on the information and data currently available, and to monitor and report possible cases.

