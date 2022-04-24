Home Technology Heavy fines have been imposed by the French personal data controller, with Google announcing that European users can now refuse to deposit “cookies” on a single click.

Heavy fines have been imposed by the French personal data controller, with Google announcing that European users can now refuse to deposit “cookies” on a single click.

Apr 24, 2022 0 Comments
Heavy fines have been imposed by the French personal data controller, with Google announcing that European users can now refuse to deposit "cookies" on a single click.

The French personal data regulator imposed a hefty fine in January after Google announced that it could deny European users the deposit of “cookies” on its sites and tracking their navigation with a single click. “We have completely changed our attitude, especially by changing the infrastructure we use to manage cookies,” the American company writes in a blog post.

Deliberately, the banner provided on one of its sites, especially during a first visit to the Youtube video streaming site, now makes it possible to refuse the use of “cookies” for targeted advertising and content customization with a single click.

In January, Google promised to pay a fine of 150 million euros and make changes within 3 months, subject to a fine of 100,000 euros a day, after being convicted by French personal data guard Cnil. Delay.

Facebook was fined மில்லியன் 60 million and now shows a button that allows “essential cookies only”.

Google Update has begun to be used on Youtube in France and will gradually expand to all sites in the European Economic Area (EU, Iceland and Norway), the United Kingdom and Switzerland. “These changes affect not only our search engine and YouTube, but also Creator sites and content that rely on cookies,” Google said, trying to develop new tools to protect its ad-based business model. When complying with new regulatory requirements.

Since the European Regulation on Personal Data (GDPR) came into force in 2018, websites must comply with strict rules to obtain the consent of Internet users before depositing their “cookies”.

Cnil recently noted that it has sent about 90 formal notifications to Internet publishers since the end of its tolerance period.

See also  WhatsApp trick to see the earth location of a contact without them knowing ...

In the case of restrictions imposed on Google and Facebook, it called into question the difference between the difficulty that Internet users have in accepting “cookies” and rejecting them.

You May Also Like

Unusual. He was driving at 133km / h in the Tesla and suddenly the pedals did not respond

Unusual. He was driving at 133km / h in the Tesla and suddenly the pedals did not respond

4 Simple ways to get your Mercury Mastercard

Disabling the camera during a zoom encounter is a bad idea

Disabling the camera during a zoom encounter is a bad idea

The final name of the Google Pixel Watch has been leaked, confirming the immediate announcement

The final name of the Google Pixel Watch has been leaked, confirming the immediate announcement

Twitter bans climate-suspicious ads

Twitter bans climate-suspicious ads

Beware, Google Messages error may drain your battery

Beware, Google Messages error may drain your battery

About the Author: Seth Sale

"Passionate creator. Wannabe travel expert. Reader. Entrepreneur. Zombie aficionado. General thinker."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.