Heavy fines have been imposed by the French personal data controller, with Google announcing that European users can now refuse to deposit “cookies” on a single click.

The French personal data regulator imposed a hefty fine in January after Google announced that it could deny European users the deposit of “cookies” on its sites and tracking their navigation with a single click. “We have completely changed our attitude, especially by changing the infrastructure we use to manage cookies,” the American company writes in a blog post.

Deliberately, the banner provided on one of its sites, especially during a first visit to the Youtube video streaming site, now makes it possible to refuse the use of “cookies” for targeted advertising and content customization with a single click.

In January, Google promised to pay a fine of 150 million euros and make changes within 3 months, subject to a fine of 100,000 euros a day, after being convicted by French personal data guard Cnil. Delay.

Facebook was fined மில்லியன் 60 million and now shows a button that allows “essential cookies only”.

Google Update has begun to be used on Youtube in France and will gradually expand to all sites in the European Economic Area (EU, Iceland and Norway), the United Kingdom and Switzerland. “These changes affect not only our search engine and YouTube, but also Creator sites and content that rely on cookies,” Google said, trying to develop new tools to protect its ad-based business model. When complying with new regulatory requirements.

Since the European Regulation on Personal Data (GDPR) came into force in 2018, websites must comply with strict rules to obtain the consent of Internet users before depositing their “cookies”.

Cnil recently noted that it has sent about 90 formal notifications to Internet publishers since the end of its tolerance period.

In the case of restrictions imposed on Google and Facebook, it called into question the difference between the difficulty that Internet users have in accepting “cookies” and rejecting them.