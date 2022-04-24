Amnesty International condemns arbitrary detention of protesters in Libya – Agency Africa

Human rights group Amnesty International (AI) on Tuesday condemned the detention of nine “peaceful protesters” by forces allied with eastern Libya’s strong caliph Habdar.

In a statement on Tuesday, Amnesty International said: “The Homeland Security Agency (ISA), a coalition of powerful armed groups operating under the control of the Libyan Arab Armed Forces (LAAF), has arbitrarily detained at least nine peaceful protesters and a journalist. Secret.

According to the AI, these people were “arrested after a peaceful protest in Sirte (north) on March 19”. The international community and local authorities, along with about thirty other protesters, called for compensation for the victims. NATO airstrikes in 2011.

“Next week, a journalist and at least 10 protesters were arrested by gunmen,” Amnesty said, adding that it had seen videos of the protest in Sirte and was gathering evidence. Summer 2020.

Libya, which has the largest oil reserves in Africa, has been struggling to recover from the turmoil for more than a decade since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi’s regime on October 20, 2011.