Home Science 20 ° C difference within 50 km

20 ° C difference within 50 km

Apr 24, 2022 0 Comments
20 ° C difference within 50 km

Saturday, April 23, 2022 7:10 pm – The weather system, which allowed moderate weather to reach Ontario this weekend, will create a different atmosphere this Sunday.

After getting a share of the snow just like in Quebec last week, our Ontario neighbors can finally enjoy a little warmth.

A ridge that precedes the ice formation that currently attacks Canadian prairies, has allowed mercury to rise several degrees. In doing so, many municipalities were able to return to temperatures above 20 C on Saturday afternoon.

TEMP1

The beautiful weekend continues

The province of Ontario promises to be generous in the heat on Sunday. Some fields can withstand temperatures as high as 30 degrees Celsius. Some localities are unlikely to reach this target for the first time this year.

TEMP2

However, at least one unspeakable circumstance is likely to occur. While mercury can reach 25 degrees Celsius in Brandford, a few dozen kilometers away, we expect temperatures of 5 ° C and 10 ° C instead in the coastal areas of Burlington, St. Catherine’s and Port Weller.

TEMP3

Significant difference

If the temperature may still vary, there seems to be still a significant difference. This situation is explained by the presence of lake winds, which have the effect of blocking the heat. A similar situation is likely to occur in Toronto and Kingston due to winds blowing from Lake Ontario.

But no matter how intense the heat in every part of Ontario, residents have every reason to take advantage of it. From next Wednesday, the mercury will drop, creating temperatures of 10 to 15 C above seasonal norms.

See also  Risks of the next system

Meanwhile, in Quebec, the province could benefit from this peak and experience 20 ° C from next Monday. So it needs to be monitored.

TEMP4

See also: The strongest earthquake in human history has been identified

You May Also Like

Obstructed wheel, altered trajectory, worn out equipment ... we know about the difficulties encountered by the Curiosity robot on Mars

Obstructed wheel, altered trajectory, worn out equipment … we know about the difficulties encountered by the Curiosity robot on Mars

Johan Sarko took the pole position at the Portuguese Grand Prix

Johan Sarko took the pole position at the Portuguese Grand Prix

Test de personnalité : comment vous asseyez-vous ? Répondez et découvrez votre véritable personnalité

How do you sit? Answer and discover your true personality, incredible!

Illustration d'onde gravitationnelle secouant l'espace-temps. © akkmesterke, Adobe Stock

A new technique for detecting them by gamma rays

An unfavorable trend has been confirmed, but there is good news

An unfavorable trend has been confirmed, but there is good news

Le Cern remet en marche son accélérateur de particules

CERN restarts its particle accelerator

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.