The final name of the Google Pixel Watch has been leaked, confirming the immediate announcement

Google has officially dropped the name Pixel Watch. In addition to confirming the name of the product, it also formalizes the upcoming release of the watch unofficially.

For months, it was not uncommon for a device to be called by a number of magazines in a particular way, for example by its codename, from its release, to another name, more officially, ‘imposed. If we’ve talked about Oppo’s Find X4 Pro for weeks, the example is the released X5 Pro. For that Google PixelWatchThings are simple.

Admittedly, the Future watch had its small code name, Pixel Rohan, used locally by employees of the Mountain View Company. Some leaks See day. But everyone was expecting Google to take the name of its series of phones to its watch and name it the Pixel Watch.

First confirmation

In fact, according to very serious information 9to5Google, The official name of the future Google Clock, was recorded a few weeks before its expected presentation date. This is … the pixel watch. Yes, not surprisingly, but this is the first time such information has been confirmed.

More precisely, we can see the trademark record Site United States Patent and Trademark Office.

The deposit is accompanied by a short text:

The Pixel Watch ™ trademark registration includes the following types: smartwatches; Modified cases containing smartwatches; Computers from nature to smartwatches; Smartwatch straps; Smartwatch straps.

The official introduction of the Pixel Watch is expected for this Google I / OThe U.S. Grand Conference is scheduled for May 11 and 12.

To follow us, we invite you Download our Android and iOS app. You can read our articles, files and watch our latest YouTube videos.