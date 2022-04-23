A new technique for detecting them by gamma rays

First Pulsar Discovered in 1967 when Jocelyn Bell discovered a celestial pulse signal at a frequency Radio From 81.5 MHz Mullard Radio Astronomy Laboratory Near Cambridge, UK. Quickly, next year, the Astronomers Thomas Gold and Franco Pacini are understood to be neutron stars considered in the early 1930s. Supernova Neutron stars, in fact Stars A few can be collected in a sphere with a diameter of ten kilometers The sun.

L ‘Decline The gravitational pull of a massive star that leads to the birth of a neutron star creates it in a rotating state Speed The high angle is derived from the initial star with a time span of a few tens of milliseconds (most of the pulsar population is a Cycle period Centered on a second). For such a dense object, the laws of kinetics indicate that it must contain it Cinema moment The vastness can only be changed with great difficulty by external forces. However, the neutron star also becomes inherited Magnetic field Its parent star is also multiplied, so this magnetic field acts like a by a relative effect Electric field On the surface of a neutron star, it can accelerate charges. Finally, it can be shown that electrodynamic processes lead to its existenceChapter A bundleElectromagnetic waves collimated.

Small presentation of pulsars. © NASA Goddard

From pulsars to supermassive black hole collisions

A Pulsar So it acts like a kind of lighthouse Radio telescope If the beam passes through the earth. At one time, some pulsars were more standard natural clocks than the first clocks. Atomic clocks, One might think of using them as a kind of lighthouse that is well characterized by their spacing. These tags allow A pioneer To make precise galactic or interplanetary navigation. Better yet, since the 1970s, we know we can use this to find ourselves Milky WayThat is why the position of the earth is mentioned in relation to some pulsars in the famous gold plate of the earth. Pioneer studies. We went the same way for celebrities Golden Record Voyager studies. We know thus Galaxy Several thousand pulsars are a few tens of thousands away from the sunLight years At most.

However, since the 1970s, we have come to understand that using the extraordinary stability of pulsars can highlight a closer path. The Solar System OfGravitational waves The lowest frequency is therefore the largest WavelengthsIs larger than the size of the solar system.

In fact, during this passage, the set of pulsars visible on Earth will see the arrival times of the pulses vary as these waves pass through, so that we can, in theory, highlight their existence and their properties. This is what members are for Nanograv collaboration (North American Nanohertz Laboratory for Gravitational Waves), As Futura has already explained in previous articles, we see you for more details Also for the best PBS space time video below.

In fact, if we want to be more explicit, the waves that can be detected in this way are gravitational waves. Larger black holes Binary that may develop on occasion Merging Constellations and background in general Approx Gravitational waves of the observable universe.

There are many techniques for detecting gravitational waves of different frequencies, which open many windows in different astronomical and cosmological phenomena. © PPS Space Time

From radio pulsars to gamma pulsers

Recently, a team of international astronomers, including Aditya Parthasarathy and Michael Kramer of the Max Planck Institute for Radio Astronomy in Bonn, Germany, reported that the same game could not be played by radio waves alone. These are called millisecond pulsarsBut with their emissions in the field Gamma rays, And seasonal magazines. The dissertation was developed in an article published in Science And an open access version is available arXiv.

Researchers believe that these are nothing short of gravitational waves with wavelengths in the billions of kilometers, which can be highlighted by reviewing data already collected over a decade. Fermi gamma space telescope. In fact, it’s still five years to go, but the signals already recorded about a hundred pulsars are already inspiring confidence in astronomers.

In the end, the two detection methods, radio and gamma waves, complement each other and give very strong results. This is very true Photons Gamma rays pass very easily through the plasma of the galaxy, so they can provide a pure signal and give less disturbance. Turmoil Plasma and its Transmission properties of electromagnetic waves at a given frequency.

Researchers using NASA's Fermi gamma-ray space telescope have discovered the first gamma-ray pulsar in a galaxy other than our own. This material sets a new record for the known bright gamma pulsar. Pulsar sits on the outskirts of the Tarantula Nebula in the Great Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy orbiting our Milky Way 163,000 light-years away. The gamma rays from J0540-6919 are 20 times more intense than the previous record-breaking famous Grab Nebula pulsar. However, they emit almost identical radio, optical, and X – ray emissions. © NASA Goddard