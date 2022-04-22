NASA is collaborating with SpaceX and Amazon on next-generation space communications

NASA is coming To provide Budget $ 278.5 million (6 256 million) Six private sector companies Build next-generation space communications, including SpaceX and Amazon.

NASA wants to replace its old satellites

So the US space agency has selected six companies to develop new technologies that will ensure good communication in space close to Earth. This new generation of space communications should make it possible to support future NASA missions. As noted in its press release, if the US space agency chooses to work with external partners in this matter, it should be allowed to cut costs. Focuses its efforts on space exploration and scientific work.

A NASA spokesman clarified “The adoption of this next generation of space communications technology will allow future missions to utilize private sector investment, which is more than the government can do.”. Currently, the US space agency relies on its own satellite system for communications in space close to Earth. It turns out that many of these satellites Launched in the 80s and 90s… This system is getting old and should be removed in the coming years.

SpaceX gets the biggest budget

So NASA released a budget of 278.5 million euros and gets the biggest slice of the SpaceX cake. Elon Musk’s Company a “Business High Speed ​​Low-Earth Orbit Relay Optical Network”. The company has been allocated a budget of $ 70 million to develop the project. Starlink and SpaceX have good command of the course There are already several satellites in low Earth orbit. Shortly afterwards, Amazon received $ 67 million to build its Khyber project (a network of 3,236 satellites).

Next are Viasat Incorporated ($ 53.3 million), Telesat US Services ($ 30.65 million), SES Government Solutions ($ 28.96 million) and Inmarsat Government ($ 28.6 million). Each of the six partners must do Provide the first space solution by 2025 And shows that their technology is capable of delivering a new look “High-speed, high-capacity communication”. NASA promises to create a number of long-term agreements with companies that manage to develop the best technologies.