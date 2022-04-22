Incredible melee of galaxies photographed by Hubble

Five constellations orbit each other: this is the Hickson Compact Group 40 captured by Hubble. One billion years from now, they will collide into a giant elliptical galaxy.

One more year sweeping the sky Hubble Space Telescope, Who is 32 years old. NASA released a photo for the event. ” Hickson Compact Group40 Also known as HCG40, a strange group of five Constellations. Of them, one was called a galaxy Elliptical And a Lenticular galaxy. As for the other three, they are spiral shaped Milky Way.

Located towards Constellation At Hydra, the panel is so compact that it can fit at intervals less than twice the diameter of our Milky Way galaxy. The reason? The Black material : It surrounds five galaxies in a kind of halo. As a result, they inevitably approach each other. moults By their mutual attraction, but by it Black material, Invisible. Hubble watched them as they prepared, at a crucial moment in their lives To merge Each other. Besides, time scales are not the same as ours Merging It will only happen in a billion years!

These five galaxies are trapped in a halo of dark matter, forcing them to approach each other until they collide. Download the print image (28.6Mb) © NASA, ESA, STScI, Alyssa Pagan

This is the way James-Webb should be held accountable

Used Around the circular path Around the earth in the 1990s Astronauts Since NASA, Hubble has made more than 1.5 million observations of about 50,000 celestial bodies! Enough to make such great discoveriesAccelerates the expansion of the universe, Or determining its size and age. Today, James Webb It is getting ready to take responsibility as it has been measuring and preparing all its measuring instruments. Like its predecessor, it explores the deep universe with all its motives, first moments and the formation of galaxies. These may be in the same state as the HGC40 galaxy, i.e. they are collected in smaller and denser clusters.