Google finally agrees and will allow all cookies in Europe to be denied

Finally Google was required to pay a number of financial penalties to comply with and comply with European laws. After a fine of 100 million CNIL At the end of 2020 And a message 150 million euros Earlier this yearSearch giant Announces a new system Manage cookies on its sites. Another great innovation is the addition of a “Reject All” button, which allows a user to block all Google Tracking cookies.

On the left, the current message that does not allow to deny everything with one click. On the right, the future news that Google is gradually coming out with.

This change will first apply to Internet users in France who have not logged in to their Google Account on the YouTube and search engine pages. This will be unique to your regular browser. Ultimately, all EU countries, including Great Britain and Switzerland, will benefit from this innovation. Depending on the companyBig changes in the background.

As if to justify its delay, Google modifies the functionality of cookies on its sites and presents the required work on the server page. Even if it does do what it is asked to do, the company will not fail to underline its opposition to this rule of GDPR, noting that refusing cookies will have consequences on its own platforms (understand, its own revenue). But also on creators who share content on YouTube.