Apr 22, 2022 0 Comments
Elizabeth II: Mattel released a Barbie in the image of the Queen for her jubilee

Mattel pays homage to Elizabeth II and reveals a Barbie doll in her image during her 70-year reign.

The American company chose its 96th dayAnd Anniversary, this Thursday, April 21st, to present this tribute sample. A toy designed specifically for his Platinum Jubilee, which will officially take place next June.

“Barbie celebrates Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, the longest reigning monarch in British history. Add: “Queen Elizabeth II became the first British monarch to celebrate Platinum after 70 years of service”.

An iconic dress

In this case, the doll in his image represents sovereignty in a long ivory dress, a crown on the head, gloves and a blue scarf that crosses the chest. An “iconic” dress refers to the brand.

© Mattel

For good reason, his crown was worn on the wedding day with Prince Philip and was inspired by the crown received from Queen Mary, and the miniature medals hanging on his blue scarf represent the royal family’s orders, the Mirror reports. According to the newspaper, both medals are copies of the pink ribbon, a light blue ribbon presented to the Queen by her father George VI and her grandfather George V.

This toy can sell for as little as $ 75 or as little as 70, and can be found on the brand’s website.

