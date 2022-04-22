Closing of Mosque sites in Al Quds: Another Israeli provocation!

The closure will take effect on Friday and will last 12 days. This decision was taken in the wake of the conflict with the occupying Palestinian worshipers of the forces Alaqsa Mosquito settlers tried several times to evacuate the mosque and allow Talmudic rituals to be performed on the courtyard.

Al-Aqsa Holy Mosque to its faithful believers after the attack on Friday, April 15, the recall that Israel had completely withdrawn from the occupying forces. They violently attacked the Palestinians who had stationed themselves there to prevent the desecration of the third holy site of Islam, and more than 152 believers were wounded, many of them severely wounded. The militants also detained 450 worshipers handcuffing dozens of them inside the prison compound at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

The attacks raised the anger of the Palestinian resistance, which warned against “Al-Aqsa is repeating the desecration of the mosque because it will explode the situation again and there is no question of separating Gaza from al-Quds.”

கூடுதலாக, பாலஸ்தீனிய எதிர்ப்பின் பிரிவுகள், ஏப்ரல் 20 செவ்வாய்க்கிழமை மாலை, அல்குட்ஸ் நகரம் மற்றும் ஆக்கிரமிக்கப்பட்ட மேற்குக் கரையில் சமீபத்திய முன்னேற்றங்கள் குறித்து விவாதிக்க ஹமாஸின் தலைவர் யாஹ்யா சின்வார் அலுவலகத்தில் ஒரு புதிய கூட்டம் நடைபெற்றது. At the end of the meeting announced that the Palestinian factions “In anticipation of any new occupation of Al-Aqsa Mosque or the new folly of the occupier and the settlers, at all levels, the removal of the general alert position in their ranks”.

The factions have called “Maintaining a state of mobilization with the enemy, the West Bank and Al-Quds al-Qaeda in Hebron in all its forms, defending the sanctuaries and rejecting the occupation, colonization and Judaism of the Al-Quds. And were summoned “Palestinian people at any time of the day or night in the Al-Aqsa Mosque to protect the infiltration of immigrants and abandon Zionist attempts to carry out Talmudic rituals

To the leaders of the Palestinian opposition, Finally, they praised the Palestinian opposition for its courageous response to the Zionist occupation of Gaza last night. “The Palestinian people and all national and Islamic forces will not abandon the families of the martyrs and the opposition will be ready to protect them.” When warned against “Any discrimination against the father of martyr Rath Qasim and all the families of the martyrs”.