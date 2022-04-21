Home World Will Eid al-Fitr cancel Labor Day celebrations this year? – Morocco Local and World News | Jewish News from Morocco, Latest News | Morocco Jewish Times, Deshoth Merogo Wahwelm | Morocco News

Apr 21, 2022
Will Eid al-Fitr cancel Labor Day celebrations this year?

The union arrangements for this year’s Central Labor Day celebrations coincide with Eid al-Fitr, according to a calendar showing that May 1 coincides with Ramadan 29.

This year’s celebrations are expected to be canceled on May 1 to coincide with Eid al – Fitr, due to the relocation of workers and staff, with families taking advantage of the religious opportunity, for the most part. Some of them leave the areas of Rabat and Casablanca and use public holidays and leisure.

In addition, the unions have predicted some scenes to celebrate the festival, and are likely to postpone the celebrations to another day. However, this situation is almost impossible as it is linked to the approval of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Among the solutions proposed at the union table to commemorate Labor Day was the holding of festivals “remotely and digitally”, what the unions did during the epidemic, which stopped celebrations in the streets.

The head of government with the unions, Mr. Negotiations between the government and trade are expected to take place, as the consultations on social dialogue initiated by Aziz Akanoch have not yet led to a genuine agreement. The unions will begin in the next few days before the May Day commemorations.

