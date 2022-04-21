Home Technology Tesla’s Elon Musk described ropotakciyai future, which will be paid in 2023

Tesla plans to serve as a future model of self-driving taxi. None of the steering wheel or pedals may also be offered next year. Robotoxy rides should be less than bus travel.

In 2019Tesla unveiled the idea of starting a self-driving taxi service. அது தற்காலிகமாக தங்கள் வாகன இந்த சேவை கிடைக்கும் செய்ய பின்னர் பிராண்ட் மின்சார கார்கள் உரிமையாளர்கள் அனுமதிக்கும் ஒரு கேள்வி இருந்தது.

அப்போதிருந்து, உற்பத்தியாளர் இந்த பகுதியில் அதன் நோக்கங்களைப் பற்றி மிகவும் விவேகமானவராக இருந்தார், மேலும் டெஸ்லா எதிர்பார்த்ததை விட மெதுவாக இருக்கும் தன்னியக்க பைலட்டின் முன்னேற்றம் உதவியிருக்காது. However, during the event Cyber ​​Rodeo In early April 2022 Ellen Kasturi announced a future model dedicated to the use of an autonomous taxi. The Tesla logo boss was later shown to be very infamous with contenting details of himself announcing a look “The very future” For this robotoxy.

On the occasion of the release of Tesla’s financial results First quarter 2022Elon Musk summoned much about this model. “It’s very optimal to be autonomous, which means it’s not steering or pedals., He declared. We still do not know what form this new electric model will take.

On a bus trip cheaper than doing

Elon Musk explained.

The service will be financially advantageous with the aim of competing with public transport, taxis and VTC. According to Elon Musk, this robotoxy could be released in 2024 for mass production in 2023.

இருப்பினும், ஆட்டோபைலட், அதன் தற்போதைய வடிவத்தில், தன்னாட்சி டாக்சிகளின் சேவைக்குத் தேவையான 4 அல்லது 5 தன்னாட்சி ஓட்டுதலிலிருந்து வெகு தொலைவில் உள்ளது. Tesla’s system is actually Level 2, which requires constant monitoring of the driver.

