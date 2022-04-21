Tesla’s Elon Musk described ropotakciyai future, which will be paid in 2023

Tesla plans to serve as a future model of self-driving taxi. None of the steering wheel or pedals may also be offered next year. Robotoxy rides should be less than bus travel.

On the occasion of the release of Tesla’s financial results First quarter 2022Elon Musk summoned much about this model. “It’s very optimal to be autonomous, which means it’s not steering or pedals., He declared. We still do not know what form this new electric model will take.

On a bus trip cheaper than doing

Elon Musk explained.

The service will be financially advantageous with the aim of competing with public transport, taxis and VTC. According to Elon Musk, this robotoxy could be released in 2024 for mass production in 2023.

