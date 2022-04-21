In Morocco, representatives of three French political parties form a front against the election of Marine Le Pen.

Representatives of three French political parties in Morocco have called for the overthrow of the French electorate in the 9th constituency overseas by the far right and Marine Le Pen in the second round of the presidential election.

Representatives of Emmanuel Macron’s La République en Marche (LREM) parties in Morocco, the outgoing president, Les Républicines (LR, Valérie Pécresse) and La France Insoumise (Jean-Luc Mélonchon) have joined the call to block the far right. Introduced to French voters three days before 2 p.m.And The decisive round is scheduled for Sunday, April 24, 2022 between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen.

“We have formed the Republican Front in Morocco to prevent the far right,” Mohcine Benlahcen, co – ordinator of La République en Marche pour le Maroc, said in a statement to Le360, adding that the Republican front has the slogan “all united.” Extreme right “.

“The far right should not pass, it is our mission and our mobilization is active around this goal,” he stressed, adding that the militants of the three political parties in Morocco are “united, so the votes are in unison, please Emmanuel Macron”.

Mohsin Benlasen promised to hold several meetings with voters in the 9th constituency in Morocco, and the next and last Friday, April 22 in Rabat, is planned under the theme “All mobilization, Sunday voting day”. April 24, against the far right ”.

Anas Bakrim, the Republican Representative to Morocco, declared, “We join this Republican front that does not allow for radical ideas that do not go with the three dimensions of the Republic, such as freedom, equality and fraternity.”

He recalled that the participation rate of the French in Morocco was 1Er The tower is not high. According to him, only one in two voters cast ballots that day. These voters “must mobilize”.

For his part, Tami Lahmidi, the disobedient French representative in Morocco, repeated the same slogan that Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon had started in France shortly after the 1st round results were announced, where he finished 3rd. : “Not even a voice for Marine Le Pen” was repeated to its representative in Morocco.

It should be noted that in Morocco, Jean-Luc Mன்சlenchon, from the Tangier region, topped the results (40% of the vote) in the 1st.Er Emmanuel was ahead of Macron (37.7% of the vote). Marine Le Pen, for her part, put herself in 3rd placeAnd Where only 4.5% of the vote was cast.