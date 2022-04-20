Notice the 4 aligned planets and Venus’ amazing relationship with Jupiter!

After the amazing alignment of the four planets (more details in the article below), this is a time Link To beautify the sky Night time At the end of April 2022. In fact, the planets Thursday And Friday The sky is gradually approaching each other from mid-April, and will be only 0.2 apart on May 1st. Perfectly visibleEye Naked, they will be noticed at the end of the night, at 5:30 a.m., shortly before.Dawn.

After this date, they will move back into the sky when they are relatively close. Then, at the end of May, a show that meets Thursday and Tuesday will be visible from 4 p.m.

The alignment of the four planets is visible to France at the end of the night. Screenshot of the Stellarium software April 23, just before 6 p.m. © Stellarium

Alignment of 4 planets to monitor until summer

Article of Leah Fornason Posted on 04/17/2022

This is a rare structure that will beautify the night sky from Sunday 17th April: a Proper alignment of the four planetsVenus, Mars, Saturn And Thursday. Already, the first three have been visible in the sky together since the end of March; They will be joining soon Gas giant Jupiter near the horizon. OnlyNorthern Hemisphere You can enjoy the show until the end of a month Apoji Approximately April 23. The peak selection will be from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., when Jupiter exits the horizon. After this date, the planets are visible together, but no longer form a line.

But much Good event More to come! On June 24, 2022, these are all planetary planets The Solar System It will line up in the sky: this is called the parade of planets. Only five of them are visible to the naked eye: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. For the last two, Neptune And UranusFrom Astronomical telescopes Or something Telescope Will be required. Everything runs from east to south – or from north to eastSouthern HemisphereAnd since the sky is long, they do not need to be seen at the same time of night.