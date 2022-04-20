Home Science Notice the 4 aligned planets and Venus’ amazing relationship with Jupiter!

Notice the 4 aligned planets and Venus’ amazing relationship with Jupiter!

Apr 20, 2022 0 Comments
Notice the 4 aligned planets and Venus' amazing relationship with Jupiter!

After the amazing alignment of the four planets (more details in the article below), this is a time Link To beautify the sky Night time At the end of April 2022. In fact, the planets Thursday And Friday The sky is gradually approaching each other from mid-April, and will be only 0.2 apart on May 1st. Perfectly visibleEye Naked, they will be noticed at the end of the night, at 5:30 a.m., shortly before.Dawn.

After this date, they will move back into the sky when they are relatively close. Then, at the end of May, a show that meets Thursday and Tuesday will be visible from 4 p.m.

The alignment of the four planets is visible to France at the end of the night. Screenshot of the Stellarium software April 23, just before 6 p.m. © Stellarium

Alignment of 4 planets to monitor until summer

Article of Leah Fornason Posted on 04/17/2022

This is a rare structure that will beautify the night sky from Sunday 17th April: a Proper alignment of the four planetsVenus, Mars, Saturn And Thursday. Already, the first three have been visible in the sky together since the end of March; They will be joining soon Gas giant Jupiter near the horizon. OnlyNorthern Hemisphere You can enjoy the show until the end of a month Apoji Approximately April 23. The peak selection will be from 5:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., when Jupiter exits the horizon. After this date, the planets are visible together, but no longer form a line.

But much Good event More to come! On June 24, 2022, these are all planetary planets The Solar System It will line up in the sky: this is called the parade of planets. Only five of them are visible to the naked eye: Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Saturn. For the last two, Neptune And UranusFrom Astronomical telescopes Or something Telescope Will be required. Everything runs from east to south – or from north to eastSouthern HemisphereAnd since the sky is long, they do not need to be seen at the same time of night.

See also  Weather forecast for May 2021

You May Also Like

Le Cern remet en marche son accélérateur de particules

CERN restarts its particle accelerator

Hubble fête ses 32 ans cette année. Ici, il a photographié l'amas de galaxies HGC40. © Nasa, ESA, STScI, Alyssa Pagan

Incredible melee of galaxies photographed by Hubble

humanité civilisation type I

Researchers predict when humanity will become a type I civilization

Test visuel : choisissez un mandala et découvrez ce que l'avenir vous réserve.

Select a “mandala” and find out what the future holds for you

The strange light found on the edge of the universe?

The strange light found on the edge of the universe?

Antarctic sea ice affected by melting

Antarctic sea ice affected by melting

About the Author: Cary Douglas

"Beer trailblazer. Web buff. Problem solver. Pop culture fan. Hipster-friendly travel aficionado."

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.