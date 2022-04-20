Amazon increases its renewable energy efficiency by 30% with 37 new plans

With these new plans, Amazon will be able to trust a total of 15.7 gigawatts, thereby confirming its position as the world’s most renewable energy purchaser, a press release said.

Amazon plans to increase its portfolio of renewable energy projects by 30% by 2025, launching 37 new projects worldwide with the goal of providing 100% clean energy at all times.

Given our goal of growing our business and making our operations 100% through renewable energies, we have not reduced our investments. In the field, said Andy Jassy, ​​CEO of the company.

The group pledges in 2019 to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040

The e-commerce company has become the leading provider of dematerialized computing services that manage the transportation of all its products and operate using servers that require high power. The group pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040 in 2019, sometimes facing skepticism from companies struggling with global warming due to the company’s very high carbon footprint.

With the increase in online shopping and work from home since the onset of the epidemic, the group’s emissions fell to 60.64 million in 2020, equivalent to 44.4 million tons of CO2 per year in 2018, an increase of 37% in two years. The 37 new renewable energy projects announced on Wednesday are located in the United States, Spain, France, Australia, Canada, India, Japan and the United Arab Emirates. With these projects, the board will have a total of 134 wind or solar panel sites and 176 photovoltaic roofs. Amazon did not provide details about the financial terms of these plans.