“Amazing Results” in the HCL (Video) Study

Dr. Theodore Daniela, neurologist and head of the Parkinson’s Center for Hospice Civils de Leon (HCL), was the guest of honor at the 6-minute Chrono at the Leon Capitol. He looks back at HCL’s study, which reveals significant improvements in the fight against Parkinson’s disease.

Parkinson’s diseaseA neurodegenerative disease. Disability inevitably accumulates every day. Current studies show that the disease affects about 1 to 2% of the population over the age of 60.“, Explains the neurologist.”Epidemiological predictions show that the disease is progressing, and by 2040 we will have twice as many people as those with Parkinson’s disease, and of course the environment, the exposure to pesticides and particulate matter, is a real problem.“, Adds Theodore Danila, neurologist and head of the Parkinson’s Center for Expertise in Hospice Civils de Leon (HCL).

“No treatment today can slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease”

“Patients need to find levers to relieve symptoms. There is currently no treatment that can slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease.“, The expert adds.

HCL’s study shows the effectiveness of an intensive rehabilitation program that can slow the progression of Parkinson’s disease. “This is a serious rehab. The results after 5 weeks of the program are breathtaking. The benefits last for at least 1 year“, Explains Theodore Danila, a neurologist and head of the Parkinson’s Center for Hospice Civils de Leon (HCL), co – author of the study.

