Why our emotions make us fat

Decryption – Crisp to fill boredom, chocolate to digest anger, ice cream to sink into sadness … our emotions determine what we eat.

“Emotional pounds”? What a fun formula! However, as there are many books on the subject, it encourages experts and their publishers: Emotional pounds: How to get rid of them My head is hungry, Stop eating your emotions, Weight loss: Emotional stimulationIf some people speak more easily“Emotional food⁇In other words eating under the influence of emotion, “These imaginary formulas deserve to make senseLawrence Howratt, a psychologist and nutritionist, oversees the book’s author What if you (finally) find your ideal weight? (Erols). They make sense to the reader who immediately recognizes himself: he also sees himself pinching himself when he is sad or angry.

A weird reaction! “In general, a strong emotion reduces appetite”Sorbonne recalls Sandrine Péneau, nutritionist and lecturer at the University of the Northeast, Paris, published as co-author of a study on emotional eating and overweight