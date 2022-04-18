Here’s how to leave the group without the members knowing

Do you use WhatsApp to integrate a job? An interview or a meeting with friends? Of course you’ve joined the group and now do not know how to leave Leaving no trace. There is one detail you need to put into practice.

How do you go about it? You know, whenever you leave the WhatsApp group, a notification appears that all members can see. This is why we Here’s a simple enough way to prevent this from happening.

How to leave WhatsApp group without anyone knowing?

The first thing to do is sign in Share .

. There you have to click without leaving the group you want to exit Tracks.

You no longer have Click Info.

In this section you have Put Your WhatsApp Conversations On silence And specify ” Still” .

Your WhatsApp Conversations And specify ” . Send now This conversation Team to archive.

Thanks to this, whenever they write to you, they will not come to the screen of your important WhatsApp chats.

Do not forget to activate the tab “Keep archived chats”.

To do this, go to Settings, Activate chats and tab.

WhatsApp is a free messaging processor A cross-platform that allows you to make video and voice calls, send text messages and more. With more than 2 billion WhatsApp is popular among active users, residents of different countries and those who want to stay in touch.

We look forward to updating every day for you, so if you have content, suggestions or suggestions to share, we gladly invite you to write to our email address: [email protected]

If you like the news, don’t forget to share our articles with your friends.

© ️ Tekpolis If editorial staff reprints our articles without our permission it will be reported to Google and Facebook