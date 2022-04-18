Google will reduce your electricity bill

Android 13 is not just an update for our smartphones and tablets. The operating system of our televisions will also have the right to update.

Although Android has been adapted for all types of devices over the years, Google continues to focus on smartphones with every system update. With Android 13, we have already been able to discover some new features for smartphones, but what about TVs running on Google’s OS? They are entitled to very specific improvements.

This Esper’s Blog It also says more about the new features planned on Android TV with Android 13.

New sleep mode for Android TV

One of the important innovations, Especially this time, Should be the arrival of the new standby mode for Android TV. Henceforth, this mode can control the operation of applications and access to the network to reduce power consumption. The system manages the scheduled alarm from time to time to ensure data updates for specific applications.

This deep sleep feature will be disabled by default on other Android devices including smartphones. It’s hard to imagine a smartphone being completely disconnected from the network while waiting.

New Pixar-in-Picture (PIP) function

PiP functionality is very practical on all types of devices. This allows a video to be on the front, but only takes up a small portion of the screen as you go into the computer. When you use another app, it’s enough to track the progress of a football match or multiple ads during the best cook.

Android TV already has this functionality, but Android 13 needs to extend its applications. According to Esper, developers can now freely choose the design of the small window.

Google’s operating system for TVs does not seem to be facing a big revolution in its application, but these two new features can improve everyday life.

